UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam 2022 Postponed, To Be Held On July 31, Check Official Notice Here

UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, through a notification, has announced that the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam will be conducted on July 31, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 2022 which stands postponed now. Registered candidates will have to take the exam on July 31, 2022. The commission has postponed the exam which was earlier scheduled to be held in the month of June. Exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website upsssc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 will be published by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on its official website through online mode soon. Students will need their application number or registration number and date of birth to download or check out the admit card. The selection for the UP Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 will be done on basis of the written examination and document verification. Examination will be conducted any time by the Commission so it is suggested to the candidate to keep preparing for the examination and keep checking for the UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam 2022: Here's how to download admit cards

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website https://upsssc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout and carry the same to exam hall

Follow these steps to download UPSSSC exam schedule 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification link that reads UPSSSC lekhpal.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page.

Step 4: A PDF file will be opened up on screen.

Step 5: Download UPSSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022.

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference.

How to check UPSSSC Lekhpal results 2022