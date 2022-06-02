UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Main Exam Postponed, Check New Dates Here

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has postponed the Rajasva Lekhpal & Supply Inspector post recruitment exam. The commission has postponed the exam which was earlier scheduled to be held in the month of June. As per the revised notice, the commission will conduct the exam in July 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered can check the UPSSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022 now. It has been uploaded on the official website upsssc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

As per the short notice released, the commission will conduct the Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Exam on July 24, 2022. The mains exam for the Supply Inspector post was scheduled to be conducted on June 29, 2022. It will now be conducted on July 17, 2022. The reason for postponing the exam is not specified yet.

Follow these steps to download UPSSSC revised exam schedule 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification link that reads UPSSSC lekhpal link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page.

Step 4: A PDF file will be opened up on screen.

Step 5: Download UPSSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022.

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference.

How to check UPSSSC Lekhpal results

Step 1: Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for 'View Main Examination Eligibility Result for the post of RAJASVA LEKHPAL under the Advertisement 01-Exam/2022'

Step 3: Click on the option to get redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as your registration number, date of birth, and gender, and feed in the verification code.

Step 5: Select the 'see result' option to check your result.

A total of 2,47,667 candidates out of the 13,90,305 who applied have been found eligible to appear for the Main exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow will be filled. UPSSSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main exam 2022 which will be of 2 hours duration and consist of 100 objective-type MCQs for 100 marks. The papers will include Maths, Hindi, General Knowledge and Village Society and Development.