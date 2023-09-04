UPSSSC PET Exam Dates 2023 Out, Exam In October; Application Edit Window Open

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the schedule for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. As per the notification released by the UPSSSC, the PET 2023 will be held on October 28 and October 29. Candidates can check the official schedule on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The registration window for the exam closed on August 30. The application edit window is currently open and will close on September 6. The admit card for the exam will be released in due course of time.

How to edit UPSSSC PET 2023 application form

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “under Advt. No: 07-Exam/2023 start from 01/08/2023”

A new page will appear on the screen

Log in with your application number and password

Edit the required fields in your form

Check and submit.

UPSSSC PET is a screening test to shortlist candidates for a wide range of posts, such as Group B and Group C vacancies in different government departments and organizations across the state.