Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:22 IST

UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Recruitment 2024 Notification out for 1002 vacancies, details here

UPSSSC has released notification for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1002 vacancies. Check details here.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has announced the commencement of the application process for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1002 vacancies, and interested candidates can submit their applications from February 12. The deadline for submitting the application form is March 3, with the option to make changes available until March 11.

UPSSSC Recruitment Drive to Fill 1002 Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Posts

Candidates aspiring to secure a position in this recruitment drive will undergo shortlisting based on the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023). It's noteworthy that candidates with zero or less/negative markings in the absolute or normalized score in the Preliminary Qualifying Examination 2023 will not be shortlisted for the main examination.

Vacancy Details and Application Fee

This UPSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill 1002 vacancies for Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic posts. Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹25.

How to Apply for UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Posts Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic posts, candidates can follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the 'Live Advertisements' section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the apply link for the post of Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic.
  4. Register and proceed with the application process.
  5. Fill up the application form, pay the fee, and submit.
  6. Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates seeking more information can refer to the detailed notification available on the official UPSSSC website. This recruitment drive provides a significant opportunity for candidates looking to contribute to the pharmaceutical sector in Uttar Pradesh. Aspirants are encouraged to apply promptly and seize this chance for a rewarding career in pharmaceutical ayurvedic services.

 

 

 


 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:22 IST

