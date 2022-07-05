UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 2693 Chief Sevika Posts To Begin On August 3

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is inviting applications for Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant) Mains Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts . The application link will be activated on August 3 and the deadline to apply will end on August 24, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, UPSSSC will be selecting a total of 2693 Head Servant posts. Candidates are hereby informed that only PET 2021 qualified candidates are eligible to apply. UPSSSC Head Servant Mains notification 2022 has been uploaded on official website and can be checked here.

UPSSSC Chief Sevika Recruitment: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process will begin: August 03, 2022

The registration process will end: August 24, 2022

Deadline to pay fee is: August 31, 2022

UPSSSC Chief Sevika 2022: Check eligibility criteria

Check Age Limit here: The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Arts with Sociology OR Social Work OR Home Science OR Nutrition and Child Development as one of the subject and must have qualified UPSSSC PET 2021.

Selection procedure: UPSSSC will shortlist 15 times candidates of the total vacancies for the UP Mukhya Sevika Mains Exam 2022. The exam date will be announced later.

Application fee: Candidates belonging to all category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply