UPSSSC Recruitment: Notice Released For 701 Forest Guard Posts; Check Key Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is recruiting candidates for the Forest Guard posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts by visiting the official website, UPSSSC.gov.in. According to the schedule, the application window would open on October 17, 2022 and candidates will be able to submit the application form until November 6, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 701 posts for Forest Guard will be filled in the UP Forest Department. All those candidates who have qualified for the PET 2021 are eligible to apply for these vacancies. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned here step-by-step procedure to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Recruitment 2022.

Vacancy Details

Unreserved – 288 Posts

SC – 160 Posts

ST – 20 Posts

Other Backward Classes – 163 Posts

For Economically Weaker Sections – 70

Total No of Vacancies – 701 Posts

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Only candidates aged between 21 and 40 years old are eligible to apply for these posts.

Application fee

For all categories of candidates, the application fee is Rs 25.

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their scores in PET 2021.

Salary

Pay Band-1, Pay Scale Rs 5200-20,200, Grade Pay – Rs 2800, Pay Level-05 will get salary from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "UPSSSC Recruitment 2022"

Step 3: Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Then, pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future use.

The forest guard exam date will be announced later by the commission. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)