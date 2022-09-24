UPSSSC Recruitment: Notice Released For 701 Forest Guard Posts; Check Key Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is recruiting candidates for the Forest Guard posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts by visiting the official website, UPSSSC.gov.in. According to the schedule, the application window would open on October 17, 2022 and candidates will be able to submit the application form until November 6, 2022.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 701 posts for Forest Guard will be filled in the UP Forest Department. All those candidates who have qualified for the PET 2021 are eligible to apply for these vacancies. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned here step-by-step procedure to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Recruitment 2022.
The forest guard exam date will be announced later by the commission. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.