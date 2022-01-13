UPTET 2022 Admit Card For Jan 23 Exam Out, Click On Direct Link To Check Hall Ticket

UPTET Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. Earlier the hall ticket was scheduled to be out on January 12, but it got delayed and has been released on January 13, 2022. There has been no clear reason for the delay of the admit card. Since the admit card has been released now, it can be checked by the candidates by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can also visit the official website.

The hall tickets have been released for the examination which will be conducted on January 23, 2022. According to the official information, nearly 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level test, whereas 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled for the upper primary level examination. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes and will carry a total of 150 marks. According to the latest schedule, the UPTET 2022 exam will be held on January 23, and the final answer key will be released on January 27 and the objection rasing window will also open on the same date. The result will be announced on February 25, 2022, on the official website of UPBEB.

Earlier, 26 people across five districts were arrested as they were found with the question paper hours before the examination. A total of 12,916,628 candidates have registered their names to appear in the first test, held in the morning on the first shift. While a total of 8,73,553 candidates have registered to appear in the second shift.

UPTET admit card: Here is how to check hall tickets

Step 1: In order to download the UPBEB Admit Card 2021 which has been released today, candidates need to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, which is updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: In the next step, look for the link on the homepage which reads 'UPTET Admit Card Link'

Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter their login information, which includes their application number, user number, and password.

Step 4: Post logging in, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candiadtes should go through it, download the same and take its printout for future use

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets