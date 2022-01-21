UPTET 2022: COVID Positive Candidates Allowed To Appear In UPTET On Jan 23

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). However, the examination authority has been directed to make separate arrangements for candidates testing positive for COVID-19. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the officials to prepare for the medical assistance and set up a COVID-care center at each exam center. The examination is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022.

UPTET 2022: Candidates testing positive for COVID-19 would be allowed to appear in UP Teachers Eligibility Test

Taking to the microblogging site, CM Adityanath wrote, "In order to ensure the fairness of the teacher eligibility test (TET), all necessary security-related measures should be taken. Incidents like paper leaks will not be acceptable at all. For any disorder or untoward incident, the DM, BSA, and in-charge of the examination center will all be held responsible, "the office of the CM tweeted.

UPTET 2021 Question paper leak

Earlier, on November 28, the authorities had cancelled the UPTET-2021 exam after the exam question paper was leaked, following which several people were arrested hours before the exam. A few members of the examination regulatory body in Prayagraj were also involved in the scandal. Additional chief secretaries, home, additional director general, law and order, the principal secretary, and other officials were asked to look into the matter.

To maintain the integrity of the examination Chief Minister directed the officials to not include the institutions with the foul image. As per the notice, the result of the examination will be announced on February 2, 2022. The UPTET 2021 examination will be conducted in two different shifts: the first shift will be held between 10 am and 12:30 pm for primary level teachers and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm for upper primary level teachers.

Image: PTI, Representative