Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Notification 2024 out for 535 vacancies, Apply Now

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has commenced the application process for Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024 for 535 vacancies.

Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has initiated the application process for Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024, offering a chance to fill 535 vacancies. The application deadline is set for March 14.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should possess one of the following qualifications:

  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.
  • B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.
  • Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council.

Additionally, candidates must meet the following requirements:

  • Registration as Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council.
  • Two years of experience in a minimum 50-bedded Hospital (registered with competent district medical authority) after acquiring educational qualification.

How to apply 

To apply for the UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024, follow these steps:

Advertisement
  1. Visit the official website at https://www.upums.ac.in/
  2. Click on the “Nursing Officer Recruitment - CBT- 2024” link on the homepage.
  3. A new page will appear. Fill out the application form with accurate details.
  4. Pay the application fee as specified.
  5. Upload all the required documents.
  6. Review the form for accuracy and submit it.
  7. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

This recruitment drive presents a promising opportunity for eligible candidates in the nursing field to join Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences. For more information and to apply, visit the official UPUMS website. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science9 minutes ago

  2. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  3. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Siddaramaiah Thanks Somasekhar; RLD MLAs Vote for BJP's Sanjay Seth

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission

    Videos12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo