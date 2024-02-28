Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has initiated the application process for Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024, offering a chance to fill 535 vacancies. The application deadline is set for March 14.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should possess one of the following qualifications:

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.

B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council.

Additionally, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Registration as Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council.

Two years of experience in a minimum 50-bedded Hospital (registered with competent district medical authority) after acquiring educational qualification.

How to apply

To apply for the UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at https://www.upums.ac.in/ Click on the “Nursing Officer Recruitment - CBT- 2024” link on the homepage. A new page will appear. Fill out the application form with accurate details. Pay the application fee as specified. Upload all the required documents. Review the form for accuracy and submit it. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

This recruitment drive presents a promising opportunity for eligible candidates in the nursing field to join Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences. For more information and to apply, visit the official UPUMS website.