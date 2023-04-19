Visva Bharati University Recruitment: 709 Vacancies For MTS, LDC, UDC & Other Posts Out

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Visva Bharati University has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment against 709 vacancies for various posts. Aspirants can apply online for the posts till May 16. The online applications can be submitted on the official website- https://vbharatirec.nta.ac.in. There are a total of 405 vacancies for the post of multi-tasking staff (MTS), 99 posts for lower division clerk and 29 posts of upper division clerk.
Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Registrar: 1 post
- Finance Officer: 1 post
- Librarian: 1 post
- Deputy Registrar: 1 post
- Internal Audit Officer: 1 post
- Assistant Librarian: 6 posts
- Assistant Registrar: 2 posts
- Section Officer: 4 posts
- Assistant/ Senior Assistant: 5 posts
- Upper Division Clerk/ Office Assistant: 29 posts
- Lower Division Clerk/ Junior Office Assistant cum Typist: 99 posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 405 posts
- Professional Assistant: 5 posts
- Semi-professional Assistant: 4 posts
- Library Assistant: 1 post
- Library Attendant: 30 posts
- Laboratory Assistant: 16 posts
- Laboratory Attendant: 45 posts
- Assistant Engineer: 2 posts
- Junior Engineer: 10 posts
- Private Secretary: 7 posts
- Personal Assistant: 8 posts
- Stenographer: 2 posts
- Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts
- Technical Assistant: 17 posts
- Security Inspector: 1 post
- Senior System Analyst: 1 post
- System Programmer: 3 posts
- Total - 709
Eligibility Criteria
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Candidates who have passed the class 10th exam from any recognized board in India or have ITI Certificate can apply.
- Lower Division Clerk LDC / Junior Officer Assistant Cum Typist - Candidates having a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India can apply. English Typing: 35 WPM
- Upper Division Clerk UDC / Office Assistant - Candidates having a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with 2 Years Experience. English Typing: 35 WPM
- Section Officer - Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with 3 Year Experience.
