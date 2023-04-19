Visva Bharati University Recruitment: 709 Vacancies For MTS, LDC, UDC & Other Posts Out

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Visva Bharati University has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment against 709 vacancies for various posts. Aspirants can apply online for the posts till May 16. The online applications can be submitted on the official website- https://vbharatirec.nta.ac.in. There are a total of 405 vacancies for the post of multi-tasking staff (MTS), 99 posts for lower division clerk and 29 posts of upper division clerk.

Visva Bharati University Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Registrar: 1 post

Finance Officer: 1 post

Librarian: 1 post

Deputy Registrar: 1 post

Internal Audit Officer: 1 post

Assistant Librarian: 6 posts

Assistant Registrar: 2 posts

Section Officer: 4 posts

Assistant/ Senior Assistant: 5 posts

Upper Division Clerk/ Office Assistant: 29 posts

Lower Division Clerk/ Junior Office Assistant cum Typist: 99 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 405 posts

Professional Assistant: 5 posts

Semi-professional Assistant: 4 posts

Library Assistant: 1 post

Library Attendant: 30 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 16 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 45 posts

Assistant Engineer: 2 posts

Junior Engineer: 10 posts

Private Secretary: 7 posts

Personal Assistant: 8 posts

Stenographer: 2 posts

Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts

Technical Assistant: 17 posts

Security Inspector: 1 post

Senior System Analyst: 1 post

System Programmer: 3 posts

Total - 709

Eligibility Criteria

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Candidates who have passed the class 10th exam from any recognized board in India or have ITI Certificate can apply.



Lower Division Clerk LDC / Junior Officer Assistant Cum Typist - Candidates having a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India can apply. English Typing: 35 WPM

Upper Division Clerk UDC / Office Assistant - Candidates having a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with 2 Years Experience. English Typing: 35 WPM

Section Officer - Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with 3 Year Experience.

