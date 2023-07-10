Last Updated:

Visva Bharti Recruitment Answer Key Out For Lab Attendant, LDC Posts, Direct Link Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Visva Bharti Recruitment Examination 2023 on Monday, July 10. Here's the link.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Visva Bharati answer key

Image: Shutterstock


National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Visva Bharti Recruitment Examination 2023 on Monday, July 10. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in. NTA counducted the stage 1 recruitment exam on June 27 and 28. 

The recruitment exam was conducted for the post of laboratory attendant and lower division clerk. Candidates must note that they can download the response sheet and question paper too from the official website mentioned above. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key (if any) till July 12. The candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question to challenge. 

Direct link to download answer keys

How to download Visva Bharti Non-Teaching Answer key 2023

  • Visit the official website at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Provisional Answer key link
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • Click on the question paper, response sheet and answer key links 
  • Match the answer key with your recorded responses 
  • Download the files. 
