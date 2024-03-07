×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 06:29 IST

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Application begins today for 10255 vacancies, details here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is set to commence the registration process for WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 today for 10255 vacancies.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is set to commence the registration process for WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 on March 7, 2024. There are a total of 10255 vacancies. Interested candidates aspiring for constable positions can access the direct application link on the official website of WBPRB.

The deadline to apply for these posts is April 5, 2024, with a correction window available from April 8 to April 14, 2024. Applicants must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent and fall within the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The recruitment process for Constables in the West Bengal Police will involve a Written Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Interview, as per the guidelines set by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Written Examination: This will be an OMR-based test with multiple-choice questions. The duration will be one hour, with 85 objective-type questions. Subjects covered include General Awareness and General Knowledge, English, Elementary Mathematics, and Reasoning and Logical Analysis.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Candidates shortlisted from the written examination will undergo physical measurements using electronic machines.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates who qualify in PMT will participate in PET, which is also qualifying in nature.

Interview: All candidates who clear PET will be called for an Interview to assess their suitability for public service, including their proficiency in Bengali/Nepali language.

Application Process:

To apply for the 10255 Constable posts in West Bengal Police 2024, candidates must visit the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in. The application process involves registration, filling out the application form, making the required payment, and submission. The application fee is ₹170/- for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only), who are required to pay ₹20/-.

Official Notification.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the official website of WBPRB for further details and updates regarding the recruitment process.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 06:29 IST

