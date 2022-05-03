WB Police Excise Constable Interview Date Announced, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

WB excise constable interview: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the interview schedule constable recruitment. The interview will be conducted for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate excise service under Finance Department. The schedule released highlights that the interviews will be conducted from May 12, 2022. Candidates who are eligible to take part in the interview will have to download admit cards for the same, Ut will be released on May 5 on the official websites and could be checked by following these steps.

In order to download WB police constable admit cards, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth. They will have to carry the printout to the allotted venue. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to appear for interview.

WB excise constable interview hall ticket: Websites to check

prb.wb.gov.in

wbpolice.gov.in

excise.gov.in

“The Interview for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 will commence on and from 12.05.2022 under 04 (four) Special Range Recruitment Boards. The e-Call Letter will be available on the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in) from 05.05.2022,” reads the official notification.

WB police constable admit card: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link (To be noted link will be activated on or after May 5, 2022)

Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials and click on download admit card

Step 4: Admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Steps to check WBP Excise Constable result 2022: