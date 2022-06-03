WBJEEB ANM And GNM Admit Card 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

West Bengal ANM & GNM Admit Card: The ANM & GNM Admit Cards 2022 have been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. All those candidates who are going to appear in the ANM & GNM examination can download the admit card by visiting the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the common entrance test will be conducted on June 11, 2022, and June 12, 2022, in various sessions.

As per the official information, the session for any individual candidate will be indicated on his/her admit card. This time the exam will be held in two shifts—11 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 3:30 pm. The shift time will be allotted to all candidates via the admit cards. Candidates must take note that they need to enter their application number (s) to download the admit cards. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned step by step process to download the West Bengal ANM GNM Exam Admit Card

ANM & GNM Admit Cards 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in to download the ANM & GNM Admit Cards.

Step 2: Click on ANM & GNM Admit Cards 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click "Submit."

Step 4: Once done, your admission card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to download WBJEE ANM Admit Card | GNM Admit Card - CLICK HERE

About Exam

All the questions will be based on multiple-choice questions that will have will have four answer options.

The time for the paper is 1 hour and 30 minutes. T

The questions will be in both English and Bengali.

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of WBJEEB.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative