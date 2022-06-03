WBJEEB ANM And GNM Admit Card 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
West Bengal ANM & GNM Admit Card: The ANM & GNM Admit Cards 2022 have been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. All those candidates who are going to appear in the ANM & GNM examination can download the admit card by visiting the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the common entrance test will be conducted on June 11, 2022, and June 12, 2022, in various sessions.
As per the official information, the session for any individual candidate will be indicated on his/her admit card. This time the exam will be held in two shifts—11 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 3:30 pm. The shift time will be allotted to all candidates via the admit cards. Candidates must take note that they need to enter their application number (s) to download the admit cards. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned step by step process to download the West Bengal ANM GNM Exam Admit Card