WBPSC Admit Card 2022 For Prelims Exam Out, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

WBPSC admit card 2022 for June 19 prelims exam has been released on the official website. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

WBPSC

Image: Shutterstock


West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for WBPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2022. Registered candidates who will be appearing for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. WBPSC prelims admit card has been released for the Preliminary Examination, 2022 which will be conducted on June 19, 2022 at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres.  

The examination will comprise of only one paper- a paper on “General Studies”. The paper will be of an objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will carry 200 marks and will be of 2½ hours duration. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBPSC. 

Here is how to download admit card

  • Step 1:Go to the official website wbpsc.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘candidate’s corner’ in the top right of the page, click on ‘download admit card’ link.
  • Step 3: Fill the required details such as roll number and date of birth (DOB) to login.
  • Step 4: After clicking on login, candidates will be able to access their admit cards. 
  • Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference. 

Check exam date and time here

  • The exam will be conducted on June 19, 2022
  • It will be conducted in a single shift between 12 noon and 2.30 pm

WBPSC WBCS admit card 2022: Check official notification highlights here

Official notice reads, "The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination and take a printout thereof. Candidates are directed to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing photograph or Passport or PAN Card or AADHAAR Card or EPIC(Voter Identity) Card or Driving License and the printout of eAdmit Card at the venue of the Examination. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this examination by the Commission."

