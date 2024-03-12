×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

WBPSC Gram Panchayat Recruitment Notification 2024 out for 6652 clerk, engineer, DEO posts

As per the short notice released on the official website of the WB government at prd.wb.gov.in, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6652 vacancies.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Department of Panchayats and Rural Development, Government of West Bengal, has released a notification for the recruitment of multiple positions in WB Gram Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad under the state government. As per the short notice released on the official website of the WB government at prd.wb.gov.in, the recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 6652 vacancies across various roles such as Clerk, Executive Assistant, Engineer, Data Entry Operator, and other Panchayat posts.

The selection process is anticipated to comprise a written test, a skill test relevant to the applied post, and an interview, depending on the specific position. The WB government is expected to announce the application registration and examination process dates shortly.

How to apply for WBPSC Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2024

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply once the registration window opens:

Step 1: Open the official portal of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in. 

Step 2: Navigate to the registration section. 

Step 3: Select the desired post from the available options. 

Step 4: Fill in the application form with details pertaining to Gram Panchayat vacancies. 

Step 5: Provide all personal and academic information as required. 

Step 6: If applicable, proceed to pay the application fee. 

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents, including a recent photograph and signature. 

Step 8: Review the application form and ensure all details are accurate. 

Step 9: Submit the completed application form. 

Step 10: Download the confirmation page and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay updated with further notifications regarding the application process and examination dates. This recruitment drive offers a significant opportunity for individuals to contribute to the development of rural areas in West Bengal.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

