WBPSC Invites Candidates To Apply For Various Posts; Check Vacancy Details

WBPSC Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is recruiting candidates to fill various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Commission. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the application forms is January 19. Before applying for the posts, candidates must go through the official job notification available on the website and also check eligibility criteria and selection procedure.

WBPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Protocol Officer: Information and Cultural Affairs under the West Bengal General Service

Assistant Professor in Economics (Methodology course): Govt. Teachers' Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service under the Higher Education Department

Assistant Professor in Hindi (Methodology course): Govt. Teachers' Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service under the Higher Education Department

Assistant Professor in Psychology (Methodology course): Govt. Teachers' Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service under the Higher Education Department

Assistant Professor in Zoology (Methodology course): Govt. Teachers' Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service under the Higher Education Department

Assistant Professor in Urdu (Methodology course): Govt. Teachers' Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service Under the Higher Education Department

Geography Mistress, Dowhill Girls School, Kurseong: School Education Department, West Bengal General Service (Education)

