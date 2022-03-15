WBPSC Main Exam Date Sheet 2022 Released, Exams From May 21; Check WBPCS Calendar Here

WBPSC Exam Calendar Released: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the examination schedule for the Civil Service Mains Examination. All the aspirants who are going to participate in the examination can check the schedule by visiting the official website - Wbpsc.gov.in. The examination will commence on May 20, 2022, in two shifts - one from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Only those candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The WBCS Prelims 2021 were conducted on August 22 last year and the results were declared on February 4. According to official information, a total of 3833 candidates have been declared qualified for the main examination.

WBPSC Exam Calendar

Date Exam (9:00 am t0 12:00 pm) Exam (2:00 pm to 5:00 pm) May 20, 2022 Friday Paper - 1: Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santhali-letter writing space bracket 150 words (close drafting of the report within 200 marks precise writing composition and translation from English to Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali Paper 2:

(Conventional Type) English-letter writing (within 150 words)/drafting of report (within 200 marks) precise writing, composition and translation from bengali/hindi/urdu/nepali/santhali to English May 21, 2022, Saturday Paper 3 :

: General studies 1: Indian history with a social emphasis on National Movement Paper 4: (MCQ Type)

(MCQ Type) General studies - 2: Science and scientific & technology advancement and Envoirnment General Knowledge and current affairs May 22, 2022 Sunday Paper 5: The constitution of India and Indian Economy including role and function of Reserve Bank of India Paper 6: Arthematic & Test of Reasoning.

WBPSC Mains Exam Pattern

Selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written examination and interview. UPSC Mains consists of eight papers (6 compulsory and 2 Optionals) based on the MCQ pattern - English Composition, General Science, Current Events of National and International Importance, History of India, Geography of India with special reference to West Bengal, Indian Polity, and Economy, Indian National Movement, General Mental Ability. The examination is divided into two different segments - Group A and B. Both the groups contain 200 marks per subject.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative