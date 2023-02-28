WBPSC WBCS Exam 2023: Application Process Begins For West Bengal Civil Services Exam

WBCS 2023 Exam: West Bengal Public Service Commission has begun the online application process for the WBPSC civil services exam 2023. The official notification for WBCS 2023 has already been released on the official website. Candidates can apply online for WBCS 2023 exam from February 28 to March 21, 2023. Aspirants can apply online at wbpsc.gov.in.

The last date to pay the application fee online is March 21 up to 3 pm. The deadline to pay the fee offline through bank challan is March 22. However, the Challan must be generated by the 21st of March 2023 positively, the official notice reads. The WBCS application form edit window will open on March 31 and will close on April 6, 2023.

West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a degree from a recognized University.

Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali)

West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2023: Pay Scale

Pay Level 16- Rs 56,100 - 1,44,300

The Preliminary Examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of June 2023 or thereabout. The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) etc. The examination is to be treated as a combined Competitive Examination for four groups of services and posts as detailed below. GROUPING OF SERVICES: The services and posts to which recruitment is made on the results of the W.B.C.S. (Exe.) etc. Examinations are divided into groups: A, B, C and D with a graduated syllabus. A candidate may compete for one or more groups but he/she is required to submit one application only indicating the choice of group(s).

WBCS Selection Procedure

West Bengal civil services examination consists of two parts – (1) a Written Examination and (2) a Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type). Candidates will have to clear the WBCS prelims exam followed by the main exam. The qualified candidates will be called for the interview round.