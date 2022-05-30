WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card To Be Released At Wbpsc.gov.in, Here's How To Download

WBPSC admit card 2022: West Bengal Public Service Commission has announced the date and time for releasing the admit card for West Bengal Civil Service Preliminary Examination, 2022. The admit cards will be released on the official websites on May 31 and candidates will be able to check it by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The admit cards which will be released on May 31 are for the WBCS prelims exam 2022 which will be conducted on June 19, 2022. The exam will be conducted at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 12 noon and 2.30 PM.

Official notification reads, "Public Service Commission, West Bengal will be conducting the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 19th June, 2022 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M. The Commission will upload the e-Admit Cards for the examination for the convenience of the provisionally eligible candidates in its website https://wbpsc.gov.in on and from 31st May, 2022."

The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination and take a printout thereof. Candidates are directed to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing photograph or Passport or PAN Card or AADHAAR Card or EPIC( Voter Identity) Card or Driving License and the printout of eAdmit Card at the venue of the Examination.

Candidates should know that no paper admit card will be issued for this examination by the Commission. The candidates are also advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid the last-minute rush. Soft copy of the Admit Card will not be accepted in the Venue of examination.

WBPSC WBCS admit card: Know how to download the admit card