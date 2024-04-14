Advertisement

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed the WB Civil Services (executive) preliminary exams 2023. The WBPSC WBCS prelims exam was scheduled to be held on November 5. Candidates can check the official notice on its official website- wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exams

Initially, the West Bengal civil services exam was tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of June which was postponed to November. The exam has been postponed again.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances the Commission has decided to postpone the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be held on 05/11/2023(Sunday),” the official notice reads.

Click here for official notice.

WBPSC WBCS prelims admit card for the November exam was scheduled to be out in the second week of October. With the postponement of the exam, the admit card release will also be delayed.