×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 11:54 IST

WBPSC West Bengal civil services prelims exam postponed again, check notice here

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed the WB Civil Services (executive) preliminary exams 2023.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
WBPSC WBCS exam
Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed the WB Civil Services (executive) preliminary exams 2023. The WBPSC WBCS prelims exam was scheduled to be held on November 5. Candidates can check the official notice on its official website- wbpsc.gov.in. 

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exams

Initially, the West Bengal civil services exam was tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of June which was postponed to November. The exam has been postponed again. 

“Due to unavoidable circumstances the Commission has decided to postpone the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be held on 05/11/2023(Sunday),” the official notice reads. 

Click here for official notice. 

WBPSC WBCS prelims admit card for the November exam was scheduled to be out in the second week of October. With the postponement of the exam, the admit card release will also be delayed. 

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 11:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

2 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

3 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

3 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

3 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

3 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

3 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

3 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo