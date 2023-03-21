West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2023: WBPSC WBCS 2023 Application Window Closing Today

WBCS 2023 Exam: West Bengal Public Service Commission is going to close the online application window for the WBPSC civil services exam 2023 today, March 21. Candidates can apply online for WBCS 2023 exam online at wbpsc.gov.in. The notification was released on February 28.

The window to pay the fee online will close today at 3 pm. The deadline to pay the fee offline through bank challan is March 22. However, the Challan must be generated by March 21, 2023, positively, the official notice states. The WBPSC civil services exam application form edit window will open on March 31 and will close on April 6, 2023.

West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply for the WBCS exam 2023 must have a degree from a recognized University. They should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali)

West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2023: Pay Scale

Pay Level 16- Rs 56,100 - 1,44,300

The WBCS Preliminary Examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of June 2023 or thereabout. The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) etc. The examination is to be treated as a combined Competitive Examination for four groups of services and posts as detailed below.

GROUPING OF SERVICES:

The services and posts to which recruitment is made on the results of the W.B.C.S. (Exe.) etc. Examinations are divided into groups: A, B, C and D with a graduated syllabus. A candidate may compete for one or more groups but he/she is required to submit one application only indicating the choice of group(s).

WBCS Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to clear a written examination followed by a Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type). Candidates will have to clear the WBCS prelims exam followed by the main exam. The qualified candidates will be called for the interview round for final selection.