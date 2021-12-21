West Bengal Excise Constable Admit Card Released For Jan 2 Exam, Check Direct Link Here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), as per its schedule has released the WB Excise Constable Admit Card 2019 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. All the candidates who got themselves registered to appear for West Bengal excise constable exam will be able to download the hall tickets now. To be noted that the exact time of admit card release was not announced. However, it was predicted that the admit cards would be released by noon. Candidates can check the hall tickets on the official websites wbpolice.gov.in and excise.wb.gov.in.

The hall tickets have been released for Final Written Test for recruitment to the posts of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables). The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, between 12 noon to 1.30 pm. The admit cards can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

WB Excise Constable Admit Card 2019: Step by step guide to download

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the Recruitment section

Click on the link which reads, "Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019"

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required login details like 8 digit application number and date of birth

The hall tickets will be displayed on screen, candidates should check the details and download the same

Candidates are advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

Candidates must know that the physical copy of hall tickets will not be issued. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the test. Candidates will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.