West Bengal Excise Constable Admit Card Released For Jan 2 Exam, Check Direct Link Here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), as per its schedule has released the WB Excise Constable Admit Card 2019 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. All the candidates who got themselves registered to appear for West Bengal excise constable exam will be able to download the hall tickets now. To be noted that the exact time of admit card release was not announced. However, it was predicted that the admit cards would be released by noon. Candidates can check the hall tickets on the official websites wbpolice.gov.in and excise.wb.gov.in.
The hall tickets have been released for Final Written Test for recruitment to the posts of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables). The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, between 12 noon to 1.30 pm. The admit cards can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.
Candidates must know that the physical copy of hall tickets will not be issued. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the test. Candidates will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.
Official notice reads, "Neither any paper Admit Card for Final Written Test will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. Paper Admit cards will only be issued in respect of off-line candidates."