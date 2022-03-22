West Bengal Police Admit Card Released For PET, PMT Mains Exam, Here's How To Check

WB Police admit card: West Bengal Police has released the hall tickets for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The exam will be conducted to fill the posts of Constables and Lady Constables. The admit cards have been released for the exam which will begin on March 28, 2022. Admit cards have been released on the official website and the steps to check the same have been mentioned below.

WB Police Constable 2022 admit cards: Websites to check

wbpolice.gov.in prb.wb.gov.in.

To be noted that the hall tickets released are for the mains exam. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains exam. Results of the preliminary written test were declared on March 11 and admit cards have only been released for the shortlisted candidates. In order to download the same, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth. Here is how to download the hall tickets from the official website.

“All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert regarding the date, time and venue of PMT & PET to the registered mobile number of the candidates. However, the Board shall not be responsible for non-receipt of such SMS due to change in mobile number and/or technical reasons,” an official statement said.

WB Police Constable 2022 admit cards: Here is how to download hall tickets

Eligible candidates should go to the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the recruitment section and then click on ‘Get Details’ for Constable post.

Click on the admit card link.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter application number and date of birth and submit.

Post submitting, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen, candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same.

Take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall.

To be noted that the hard copy of admit cards will not be given to the candiastes. Therefore, they must not forget to download it from official website and take its printout. It is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit cards, they are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.