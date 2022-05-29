West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1666 Vacancies, Check Details

WB Police constable recruitment 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is inviting applications for constable posts. The application link will be activated on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility details before applying. The deadline to apply will end on June 27, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply online through the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in. A list of important dates, recruitment details, and application steps can be checked here. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1666 posts will be filled.

Check important dates here

The registration link will be activated on May 29, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on June 27, 2022

Application correction window will be activated on July 1, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on July 7, 2022

“The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts for whom the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) shall be applicable”, read the official notification.

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Check age limit details here

The minimum age to apply is 18 years

The upper age limit to apply is 27 years old on January 1, 2022.

Check eligibility and application fee details

Eligibility: Candidates must have completed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Application fee: For SC/ST category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 20. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs 170.

Selection Process

Preliminary Written Test (Full Marks - 100) Physical Measurement Test Physical Efficiency Test Final Written Examination (Full Marks - 85)

The official notification read, "All the candidates who qualify in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be called to appear in the Final Written Examination to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The Final Written Examination will have 85 (eighty five) Multiple Choice (Four choices) Objective Type Questions (MCQs) carrying 01 (one) mark each. The duration of the examination will be 1 (One) hour. Question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali) except questions on English language."

List of official websites

prb.wb.gov.in

wbpolice.gov.in

kolkatapolice.gov.in

Here is how to apply