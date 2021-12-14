West Bengal Police Excise Constable Exam: Board Releases Important Notice; Check Exam Date

West Bengal Excise Constable Exam 2021: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released an important notification regarding the final written examination. The Board is recruiting candidates for the posts of excise constable (including lady excise constables) in the subordinate excise service under the Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3000 posts will be filled in the organisation.

The date sheet for the examination has been released on the official website. As per the notification issued by the WBPRB, the exam will be conducted on 2 January 2022 (Sunday) from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 21 December 2021, on the website of the West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) or the Directorate of Excise - www.excise.wb.gov.in.

WB Police Recruitment: Admit Card to be released on 21 December; Here's how to download

STEP 1: Once the admit card is out, candidates need to visit the official websites of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and the Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in).

Then, on the homepage, click on the notification link that reads, "WB Police Constable Admit Card," which is available on the homepage.

STEP 3: Fill in the required credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth to log in.

Step 4: Automatically, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Save, download WB Police Constable Admit Card and take a printout for future reference.

WBPRB Examination pattern

The examination would be based on the objective type and would be based on the MCQ pattern.

The exam would carry 90 marks.

The question paper will include questions on English, Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics, and General Awareness and General Knowledge.

There would be negative marking in the examination. Each wrong answer would result in a deduction of 1/4th marks.

Image: PTI/Representative Image