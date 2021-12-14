West Bengal Police Excise Constable Exam: Board Releases Important Notice; Check Exam Date

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative Image
West Bengal Excise Constable Exam 2021: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released an important notification regarding the final written examination. The Board is recruiting candidates for the posts of excise constable (including lady excise constables) in the subordinate excise service under the Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3000 posts will be filled in the organisation.
The date sheet for the examination has been released on the official website. As per the notification issued by the WBPRB, the exam will be conducted on 2 January 2022 (Sunday) from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 21 December 2021, on the website of the West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) or the Directorate of Excise - www.excise.wb.gov.in.