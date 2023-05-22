West Bengal Police Lady Constable Recruitment: Last Date To Apply For 1420 Vacancies Today

WB Police Lady Constable recruitment 2023: Today is the last day to apply for West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) recruitment against 1420 vacancies for the post of lady constable. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online at wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in. The application window opened on April 23 and the last date to apply is May 22.

WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023

An application editing window will be available for the applicants who want to edit/rectify their personal information already submitted in their Application Form for 07 (seven) days w.e.f. 26.05.2023 (00:01 hrs.) to 01.06.2023 (23:59 hrs.) A direct link to read the recruitment notification and to apply for the post has been given here. Click here for the official notification and direct link.

Educational Qualifications

The applicant for West Bengal lady constable recruitment 2023 must have passed Madhyamik Examination (class 10) from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

The applicant must not be less than 18 (Eighteen) years old and must not be more than 30 (Thirty) years old as on 01.01.2023. Upper age limit shall be relaxed by 05(five) years for the candidates belonging to the categories of Scheduled Castes (SC) & Scheduled Tribes (ST) and by 03 (three) years for the candidates belonging to the categories of Other Backward Classes (OBC). Home Guard/NVF personnel serving in West Bengal Police are also eligible for relaxation of upper age limit as per existing Government order.

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts for whom the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) shall be applicable.