×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

West Bengal Police SI Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply Today For 1131 SI Vacancies

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will close the online application window for 1,131 vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will close the online application window for 1,131 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) positions today, April 7. Interested and eligible candidates were able to apply for these vacancies on the official website of the board, prb.wb.gov.in. The application window will close at 11:59 pm.

Before submitting their applications, candidates were advised by the WBPRB to carefully read the information bulletin provided.

Advertisement

WB Police SI Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,131 vacancies for Sub-Inspector positions in both the Unarmed Branch and Armed Branch of the West Bengal Police.

Advertisement

WB Police SI Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these positions must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Advertisement

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 20 to 30 years old as of January 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories. Educational Qualifications: Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent. Language Proficiency: Applicants must be proficient in speaking, reading, and writing in Bengali, except for candidates who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. Different provisions may apply to them as per the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961. 

Edit Window for Application Correction

After the completion of the application process, candidates will be provided with an edit window to rectify any personal information (except permanent State, Mobile Number & E-mail ID) submitted in their application forms. This edit window will be open for seven days, from April 10 to April 16.

To edit their personal information, applicants will need to provide their application numbers or registered mobile numbers along with dates of birth and enter the OTP (one-time password) sent to their phones. Once the OTP is verified, applicants will be allowed to make necessary corrections.

Advertisement

It is important to note that requests for changes or corrections in personal details (except category) will not be entertained under any circumstances at later stages, as stated by the board.

For more information regarding the application process, notification, and vacancy details, candidates can visit the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Advertisement

Direct link to apply online. 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NSE

Market outlook

3 minutes ago
Scam Alert: Fake Message Goes Viral

Fake Message Alert

8 minutes ago
Uttar Pradesh Mandates Display of Teachers' Photographs in Public Schools to Curb Absenteeism

UP teacher absenteeism

10 minutes ago
Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rule Update

12 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

OTT Movies This Week

14 minutes ago
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Takeaways from Japan GP

17 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs With Musical Talent

Signs With Musical Talent

20 minutes ago
PM Modi in Nawada

PM Modi in Bihar

21 minutes ago
Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Night 1 Resu

30 minutes ago
Gangu Ramsay

Gangu Ramsay Dies Aged 83

30 minutes ago
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024

Gujarat Police Vacancy

31 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Miami boss on Messi

32 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh, Jairam Ramesh

Congress Run by PAs

37 minutes ago
WWE

WM Night 1 in Pictures

38 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WM Night 1 Results

39 minutes ago
China flag

China's tech re-lending

42 minutes ago
NTPC power projects inauguration

NTPC coal target

43 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News7 hours ago

  2. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News14 hours ago

  3. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo