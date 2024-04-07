Advertisement

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will close the online application window for 1,131 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) positions today, April 7. Interested and eligible candidates were able to apply for these vacancies on the official website of the board, prb.wb.gov.in. The application window will close at 11:59 pm.

Before submitting their applications, candidates were advised by the WBPRB to carefully read the information bulletin provided.

WB Police SI Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,131 vacancies for Sub-Inspector positions in both the Unarmed Branch and Armed Branch of the West Bengal Police.

WB Police SI Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these positions must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 20 to 30 years old as of January 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories. Educational Qualifications: Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent. Language Proficiency: Applicants must be proficient in speaking, reading, and writing in Bengali, except for candidates who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. Different provisions may apply to them as per the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961.

Edit Window for Application Correction

After the completion of the application process, candidates will be provided with an edit window to rectify any personal information (except permanent State, Mobile Number & E-mail ID) submitted in their application forms. This edit window will be open for seven days, from April 10 to April 16.

To edit their personal information, applicants will need to provide their application numbers or registered mobile numbers along with dates of birth and enter the OTP (one-time password) sent to their phones. Once the OTP is verified, applicants will be allowed to make necessary corrections.

It is important to note that requests for changes or corrections in personal details (except category) will not be entertained under any circumstances at later stages, as stated by the board.

For more information regarding the application process, notification, and vacancy details, candidates can visit the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Direct link to apply online.