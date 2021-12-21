Why Upskilling And Reskilling Have Become Crucial For Employees; Know All About It

Reskilling or upskilling employees is no longer a trend but a survival strategy that fuels or sustains a company’s growth. In the coming competitive age 58% of IT workers need to upgrade their skills to efficiently manage their work responsibilities. Companies have realised it and have already started budgeting as part of their investment strategy. Trend is seen across all levels of hierarchy – junior to leadership roles. 14% of overall organization spend is budgeted towards L&D to upskill and reskill across all levels of employees. Some of the skills they are providing training are Sap Security, Oracle Security, Oracle Apps, CyberArk, Java full stack, Cloud Technical, EBS, Azure and react JS. Siva Prasad Nanduri, VP and business head at IT staffing firm TeamLease Digital in an interaction with Republic World has shared his opinions on why re-skilling and upskilling are important to grow professionally and everything about it.

How re-skilling is becoming crucial and how companies are investing in upskilling and reskilling?

In today’s world even business models need to be agile. They need to adapt to the ever-changing needs at a fast pace and to ensure the transformation they need skilled talent. There is constant pressure on workforces to develop & showcase more automation, productivity, and adaptability and re-skilling is the only magic wand that can help achieve this. Reskilling is a growth driver and has become an important element of business continuity across industries.

Which are the Skills in demand? Skills in which companies are investing in reskilling/upskilling?

Companies are investing in reskilling/upskilling in all digital age skills like Data Scientists, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Full Stack Cloud Computing, SDET, DevOps, Blockchain and RPA. However, demand for technological coding and interactive skills are also expected to rise by more than 50%, while soft skills will see a rise of more than 30%.

How companies are preparing employees to take on their roles effectively?

Organizations are identifying key resources and investing in upskilling and immediately deploying them in various projects. They also ensure that the outcome is measured.

Has the upskilling/reskilling budget gone up? If yes by what%?

Reskilling or upskilling employees is no longer a trend but a survival strategy that fuels or sustains a company’s growth. Experts estimate that as many as 58% of IT workers need to upgrade their skills to efficiently manage their work responsibilities. Companies have already started budgeting as a part of their investment strategy. Companies have increased their budget by almost 10%.

Have companies increased the budget for temp staff in reskilling/upskilling?

Yes, approximately 14% of the overall organization spend is invested on L&D to upskill and reskill across all levels of employees. Human investment is now the best investment we can make!! Employees are anxious for the opportunity to improve their skills for future opportunities at work.