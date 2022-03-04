WIPRO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For System Engineer Vacancies, Check Details

WIPRO Recruitment 2022: Wipro through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for System Engineer vacancies. These vacancies are available at Coimbatore, Pune, and Bengaluru locations. Generally, Wipro prefers candidates with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in computer science, information systems, or related field. However, candidates with a BE or BTech degree in related fields are also preferred for System Engineer Vacancies.

Wipro system engineer vacancies: Check job responsibilities

They should have excellent communication skills.

They should have ability to empathize, pacify and handle Irate customers with exceptional communication skills.

Technical Knowledge in Troubleshooting Base Operating system issues and eagerness to learn new technologies is also required

Candidates will have to answer incoming calls and respond to customer’s emails in timely manner.

Candidates should manage & resolve customer complaints

Identify and escalate issues to supervisors as and when required

Candiadtes will have to provide product and service information to customers

Candidates should research required information using available resources and offer solutions to customers

Candidates should route calls and tickets to appropriate resources and Domains that can best support the user

Document all call information according to standard operating procedures.

Recognize, document, and alert the management team of trends in customer calls

Create SOPs for new Issues and resolution given and complete call logs and reports

List of required documents to apply for Wipro Recruitment 2022:

Name and contact information

Academic and professional qualifications

Employment history and references

Date of birth, nationality, and photograph

Background check information such as documents for education and professional verification

Resume

Here is how to apply for Wipro Vacancy 2022