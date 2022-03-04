WIPRO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For System Engineer Vacancies, Check Details

WIPRO Recruitment 2022: Wipro through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for System Engineer vacancies. These vacancies are available at Coimbatore, Pune, and Bengaluru locations. Generally, Wipro prefers candidates with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in computer science, information systems, or related field. However, candidates with a BE or BTech degree in related fields are also preferred for System Engineer Vacancies.
Wipro system engineer vacancies: Check job responsibilities
- They should have excellent communication skills.
- They should have ability to empathize, pacify and handle Irate customers with exceptional communication skills.
- Technical Knowledge in Troubleshooting Base Operating system issues and eagerness to learn new technologies is also required
- Candidates will have to answer incoming calls and respond to customer’s emails in timely manner.
- Candidates should manage & resolve customer complaints
- Identify and escalate issues to supervisors as and when required
- Candiadtes will have to provide product and service information to customers
- Candidates should research required information using available resources and offer solutions to customers
- Candidates should route calls and tickets to appropriate resources and Domains that can best support the user
- Document all call information according to standard operating procedures.
- Recognize, document, and alert the management team of trends in customer calls
- Create SOPs for new Issues and resolution given and complete call logs and reports
List of required documents to apply for Wipro Recruitment 2022:
- Name and contact information
- Academic and professional qualifications
- Employment history and references
- Date of birth, nationality, and photograph
- Background check information such as documents for education and professional verification
- Resume
Here is how to apply for Wipro Vacancy 2022
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website careers.wipro.com
- On the homepage, scroll down and click on technology and then click on opportunities
- Candidates will be redirected to another page where over 2000 vacancy details will be mentioned
- Search for system engineer, choose your location, and click on apply now
- Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to read and accept all the terms and conditions and get themselves registered
- Fill out the form, upload all the required documents and click on submit