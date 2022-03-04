Last Updated:

WIPRO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For System Engineer Vacancies, Check Details

WIPRO Recruitment 2022: Wipro is inviting applications for system engineer vacancies. Details of recruitment and application steps can be checked here.

WIPRO Recruitment 2022

WIPRO Recruitment 2022: Wipro through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for System Engineer vacancies. These vacancies are available at Coimbatore, Pune, and Bengaluru locations. Generally, Wipro prefers candidates with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in computer science, information systems, or related field. However, candidates with a BE or BTech degree in related fields are also preferred for System Engineer Vacancies. 

Wipro system engineer vacancies: Check job responsibilities

  • They should have excellent communication skills.
  • They should have ability to empathize, pacify and handle Irate customers with exceptional communication skills.
  • Technical Knowledge in Troubleshooting Base Operating system issues and eagerness to learn new technologies is also required
  • Candidates will have to answer incoming calls and respond to customer’s emails in timely manner.
  • Candidates should manage & resolve customer complaints
  • Identify and escalate issues to supervisors as and when required
  • Candiadtes will have to provide product and service information to customers
  • Candidates should research required information using available resources and offer solutions to customers
  • Candidates should route calls and tickets to appropriate resources and Domains that can best support the user
  • Document all call information according to standard operating procedures.
  • Recognize, document, and alert the management team of trends in customer calls
  • Create SOPs for new Issues and resolution given and complete call logs and reports

List of required documents to apply for Wipro Recruitment 2022:

  • Name and contact information
  • Academic and professional qualifications
  • Employment history and references
  • Date of birth, nationality, and photograph
  • Background check information such as documents for education and professional verification
  • Resume

Here is how to apply for Wipro Vacancy 2022

  • Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website careers.wipro.com
  • On the homepage, scroll down and click on technology and then click on opportunities
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where over 2000 vacancy details will be mentioned
  • Search for system engineer, choose your location, and click on apply now
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to read and accept all the terms and conditions and get themselves registered
  • Fill out the form, upload all the required documents and click on submit
