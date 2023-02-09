XLRI Secures 100% Placement In One Day, Highest Offer At Rs 1.1 Crore In HR Domain

XLRI on Wednesday said it has achieved 100 per cent placements for the batch of 2021-23 in a single day with the highest offer of Rs 1.1 crore for a student of Human Resource Management. All 463 students of the Postgraduate Diploma in Management - Human Resource Management and Business Management secured offers through the recruitment process, it said in a statement.

Total 117 recruiters participated in the process, making 484 domestic offers and three international offers, The median salary offered to the batch stood at Rs 30.0 lakhs per annum, it said.

The highest domestic offer of Rs 78.2 lakh per annum came from the ITES sector, whereas the highest international offer of Rs 1.1 crore per annum was made from the HR domain.

Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Bain and Company, Boston Consulting Group, HUL, ITC, PayTM and PwC made the highest number of offers, XLRI said.