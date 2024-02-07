Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:29 IST

JSSC CGL admit card 2024 released, here's how to download

JSSC CGL Admit Card: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2024 on January 22.

Nandini Verma
JSSC CGL admit card out
JSSC CGL admit card out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2024 on January 22, 2024. To access the Jharkhand JSSC CGL admit card 2024, registered candidates can visit the official website at jssc.nic.in.

For downloading the Jharkhand JSSC CGL admit card 2024, candidates need their login credentials, including their registration ID and password. The JSSC CGL 2024 exam is scheduled for January 28 at various examination centers.

This recruitment drive by JSSC aims to fill 2,027 vacancies for various positions such as assistant branch officer, junior secretariat assistant, block supply officer, and planning assistant.

The JSSC CGL admit card 2024 will contain essential details like the candidate’s name, parent’s name, date of birth, gender, category, address, registration number, Aadhaar number, exam date and timing, and roll number.

The JSSC CGL exam 2024 comprises two stages - prelims and mains. The prelims exam includes questions on reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general science, general studies, and general knowledge. The duration of the JSSC CGL 2023 preliminary exam is 2 hours, consisting of 150 questions carrying 450 marks according to the exam pattern.

How to download JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024

To download the JSSC CGL admit card 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at jssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link for JSSC CGL.

3. Enter login details, such as email ID and password.

4. Click on the ‘Download JSSC CGL admit card 2024’ link.

5. JSSC CGL admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a printout of the JSSC CGL admit card 2024.

Candidates are advised to retain their admit card throughout the admission process.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:29 IST

