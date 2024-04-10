Advertisement

The eagerly anticipated Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 are declared declared today at 10 am during a press conference. Following the announcement, the names, percentages, and school affiliations of the toppers in the arts, science, and commerce streams were announced. Stay tuned as we bring you the Karnataka 2nd PUC topper list 2024 right after the press conference.

Karnataka PUC II Topper List 2024

Science Stream Toppers:

Vidyalakshmi from Dharwad Vidyaniketan SEPU College secured the top position with 598 marks.

KH Urveesh Prashant from Adichuchangiri PU College, Mysore, secured the second spot with 597 marks.

Commerce Stream Toppers:

Ganavi M from Vidyanidhi PU College, Tumkur, achieved the highest position with 597 marks.

Pawan MS from Kumudwati PU College, Shimoga, and Harshit SH from Puranaprajna PU College, Udupi, secured the second position with 596 marks each.

Arts Stream Toppers:

Meda D from NMKRV PU College, Bangalore, secured the top spot with 596 marks.

Vedant from Vijayapura SSP College and Kavitha BV from INDU INDP PU College, Bellary, also achieved 596 marks.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023: A Glimpse

Let's revisit the top performers from last year's Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations:

Science Stream Toppers:

S M Koushik, Surabhi S - 596 marks Kottaoiu Jayishika, Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat, Jestiva Dias - 595 marks Harshith R, Neha J Rao, Adithi R, Ruchitha M, Samya Sadanand Maben - 594 marks

Arts Stream Toppers:

Tabasuum Shaik - 593 marks Kushanaik G L, Daddi Karibasamma, Mutturu Mallamma, Priyanka Kulkarni, Rahul Motilal Rathod - 592 marks Rank 3: Sahana Ulavappa Kadakol, K Krushna, Bhagappa, Maniushree: 591 marks

Commerce Stream Toppers:

Ananya K A: 600 marks

Anvitha D N, Chaaya Ravi Kumar, Khushi Y Bagalkot, Swathi S Pai, Dhanyashree Rao, Varsha Sathyanarayanan, K Disha Rao, Inchara N, Gaana I: 596 marks

Shubhashree M, Preethi Sudheer Pai, Chinmaie M, N Prateek Mallya, Likitha C, Adityanarayana P S, Priyanka K N, Sumantha Bhat, Yuvaranjana Srinivasa Murugan, Nehashree M I, Geetha E, Nikhitha P, Sahana N: 595 marks

Karnataka 2nd PUC pass percentage improves this year

This year, a remarkable total of 6,98,378 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination statewide, showcasing a well-balanced gender ratio with approximately 3.3 lakh boys and 3.6 lakh girls participating in the exams. Overall, out of the total candidates who appeared, 6,81,079 students completed the examination, with 5,52,690 students successfully passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.15%.

Breaking down the results by stream, in the Science stream, a notable 2,49,927 students have successfully cleared the examination. Similarly, in the Arts stream, an impressive 1,28,448 students have achieved success, while in Commerce, 1,74,315 students have shown commendable performance.In terms of pass percentages by stream, the Science stream leads with an impressive 89.96%, followed by Arts with 68.36%, and Commerce with 80.94%.

Insights from Last Year's Karnataka 2nd PUC Results

In the Karnataka 2nd PUC results announced on April 21 last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 74.67 percent. Notably, Dakshina Kannada district emerged as the top-performing district, boasting the highest number of successful candidates. The pass percentage across streams was as follows: 85.71 percent in Science, 75.89 percent in Commerce, and 61.22 percent in Arts.