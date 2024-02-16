English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Karnataka Budget 2023-24 Revives Fee Reimbursement Scheme for BSc/Nursing Minority Students

Karnataka Budget 2023-24 has reintroduced the fee reimbursement scheme for students of minority communities pursuing BSc/nursing courses in colleges.

Nandini Verma
Karnataka Budget Restores Fee Reimbursement for Minority Students
Karnataka Budget Restores Fee Reimbursement for Minority Students | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

In a significant move, the Karnataka Budget 2023-24 has reintroduced the fee reimbursement scheme for students of minority communities pursuing BSc/nursing courses in both government and private colleges. This initiative aims to provide crucial financial support to minority students in their pursuit of higher education.

Previously applicable to post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarships, the revamped scheme's eligibility criteria include Karnataka domicile, membership in a minority community, enrollment in BSc/nursing courses, and payment of course fees. The scheme will reimburse the difference amount of the fees paid by eligible students.

Advertisement

How to apply for fee reimbursement

To apply for the fee reimbursement scheme, interested students can visit the official website of the Directorate of Minorities, Karnataka, at https://dom.karnataka.gov.in. On the website, navigate to the "Fee Reimbursement" section, review scholarship details, and complete the application form accurately. Essential documents such as proof of minority community affiliation, academic transcripts, domicile certificate, and income certificate should be attached before clicking the "Submit" button.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

11 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

12 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

12 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

12 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

12 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

12 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

12 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

12 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

13 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

14 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BYD plans to launch third EV in India

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP Probe Panel Enroute Sandeshkhali Stopped by Bengal Police

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Budget restores fee reimbursement scheme for minority students

    Education9 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka BJP MP Anant Hegde Sparks Outrage Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo