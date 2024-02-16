Advertisement

In a significant move, the Karnataka Budget 2023-24 has reintroduced the fee reimbursement scheme for students of minority communities pursuing BSc/nursing courses in both government and private colleges. This initiative aims to provide crucial financial support to minority students in their pursuit of higher education.

Previously applicable to post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarships, the revamped scheme's eligibility criteria include Karnataka domicile, membership in a minority community, enrollment in BSc/nursing courses, and payment of course fees. The scheme will reimburse the difference amount of the fees paid by eligible students.

How to apply for fee reimbursement

To apply for the fee reimbursement scheme, interested students can visit the official website of the Directorate of Minorities, Karnataka, at https://dom.karnataka.gov.in. On the website, navigate to the "Fee Reimbursement" section, review scholarship details, and complete the application form accurately. Essential documents such as proof of minority community affiliation, academic transcripts, domicile certificate, and income certificate should be attached before clicking the "Submit" button.

