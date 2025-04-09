KEAM Admit Card 2025 to Be Released on April 10. Check Steps to Download

KEAM 2025 admit card to be released on April 10. The exams will be held from April 24–28. Download at cee.kerala.gov.in. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will release the KEAM 2025 admit card on April 10, 2025. Candidates appearing for the entrance exams for Engineering and Pharmacy courses can download their hall tickets from the official website: [cee.kerala.gov.in](http://cee.kerala.gov.in).

KEAM Exam Dates and Timings

The KEAM 2025 entrance exams will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on April 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28.

All sessions will be held in a single shift—from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Candidates must carry the Admit Card, a valid Photo ID proof (as specified on the admit card), and a transparent ballpoint pen to the examination hall.

KEAM Exam Pattern and Structure

The entrance examinations will be objective-type, featuring Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with a single correct answer from five given options.

Engineering Entrance Exam:

Mathematics: 75 questions

Physics: 45 questions

Chemistry: 30 questions

Duration: 180 minutes

Pharmacy Entrance Exam:

Chemistry: 45 questions

Physics: 30 questions

Duration: 90 minutes

How to Download KEAM 2025 Admit Card

Follow the steps below to download the hall ticket once released:

1. Visit [cee.kerala.gov.in](http://cee.kerala.gov.in)

2. Click on the KEAM Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and view your admit card