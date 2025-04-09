KEAM Admit Card 2025 to Be Released on April 10. Check Steps to Download

Updated April 9th 2025, 21:22 IST
New Delhi: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will release the KEAM 2025 admit card on April 10, 2025. Candidates appearing for the entrance exams for Engineering and Pharmacy courses can download their hall tickets from the official website: [cee.kerala.gov.in](http://cee.kerala.gov.in).
The KEAM 2025 entrance exams will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on April 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28.
All sessions will be held in a single shift—from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Candidates must carry the Admit Card, a valid Photo ID proof (as specified on the admit card), and a transparent ballpoint pen to the examination hall.
The entrance examinations will be objective-type, featuring Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with a single correct answer from five given options.
Engineering Entrance Exam:
Mathematics: 75 questions
Physics: 45 questions
Chemistry: 30 questions
Duration: 180 minutes
Pharmacy Entrance Exam:
Chemistry: 45 questions
Physics: 30 questions
Duration: 90 minutes
Follow the steps below to download the hall ticket once released:
1. Visit [cee.kerala.gov.in](http://cee.kerala.gov.in)
2. Click on the KEAM Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage
3. Enter your login credentials
4. Submit and view your admit card
5. Download and print a hard copy for future reference
Published April 9th 2025, 21:22 IST