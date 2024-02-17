English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Kerala Introduces Water Bells in Schools for Summers: Know why it is important

Kerala is the first state to introduce this system in the country, state General Education Minister's office said on Saturday.

Digital Desk
Thiruvananthapuram: With temperatures soaring by the day in the state, the Kerala government is planning to implement "water-bell" system at schools with an aim to ensure that students drink adequate water to keep the body hydrated during summers.

Kerala is the first state to introduce this system in the country, state General Education Minister's office said on Saturday.

"We implemented it for the first time in 2019 in schools in certain areas, due to the high temperature levels there. Drawing lessons from us, states like Karnataka and Telangana implemented it later. Now, we are implementing it in schools across the state considering the rising mercury levels," the office told PTI.

Under the new initiative, the bell would be rung twice at 10.30 am and 2.30 pm in all schools to remind children to drink water.

Climatic change is resulting in the unprecedented increase in temperatures in the state and so it is necessary to make sure children consume sufficient water during school hours, the education department sources said.

"Under these circumstances, the water bell system is being introduced in schools. It will be implemented in schools from February 20," they said.

Students would get a break lasting for five minutes each to drink water.

This would help avoid dehydration and other subsequent health issues among children.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an alert indicating above normal maximum temperature in four districts-Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Alappuzha- on Saturday.

The agency also advised people against exposing the body to direct sunlight due to the risk of sunstrokes.

(This is an agency copy. Except for the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article.)

Published February 17th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

