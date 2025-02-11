Kerala KMAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended till February 14, Know How to Apply

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has extended the application deadline for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)-MBA 2025 session 1. Candidates now have until 3 pm on February 14 to apply for the exam at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/.

Previously, the deadline for applying to the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 was February 10. KMAT is conducted for admission to MBA courses within the state. Before completing the KMAT 2025 application form, students should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria set by the authority.

Kerala KMAT 2025: Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, while SC category candidates need to pay Rs 500. However, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category are exempt from paying any fees.

Kerala KMAT 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "KMAT 2025-Application Portal (Session 1)" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign up and follow the application process.

Step 4: Fill out the form, pay the required fee, upload your documents, and then submit your application.

Step 5: Remember to print a copy of your application form for future reference.

Direct Link to Register - Kerala KMAT 2025