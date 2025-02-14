Kerala KMAT 2025 Registration Window to Close Today, Check Direct Link to Apply

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will close the registration window for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 today, February 14, at 3 pm. According to CEE, candidates can register for KMAT Kerala 2025 on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Those who haven't yet applied for the exam can now submit their forms. Previously, the deadline for applying to the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 was February 10.

Kerala KMAT 2025: Here’s How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "KMAT 2025-Application Portal (Session 1)" link found on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign up and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Complete the form, make the necessary payment, upload your documents, and then submit your application.

Step 5: Be sure to print a copy of your application form for your records.

Kerala KMAT 2025: Application Fee

For KMAT 2025 session 1, the application fee is ₹1,000 for general category candidates. SC candidates are required to pay ₹500, while ST candidates do not need to pay any application fee.

KMAT Kerala 2025

KMAT is held for admission to MBA courses within the state. Before filling out the KMAT 2025 application form, students should verify they meet the eligibility criteria set by the authority.