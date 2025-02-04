Kerala's Anganwadi Menus Under Review After Child's Chicken Fry Request Video Go Viral

A viral video of a child requesting biryani and chicken fry instead of upma at an anganwadi is likely to prompt menu changes at childcare centres in Kerala.

The video caught the attention of Kerala ’s Health, Women, and Child Welfare Minister, Veena George, who shared it on her Facebook page on Monday.

She responded positively, stating that the government would consider adjusting the Anganwadi menu based on Shanku’s request. State Minister for Health, Women, and Child Welfare, Veena George, mentioned that the child's request was innocent and is being taken seriously.

Sending warm regards to Shanku, his mother, and the anganwadi staff, the minister remarked, "The menu will be reviewed, taking Shanku's suggestion into account." George clarified that anganwadis offer various types of food to ensure children receive nutritious meals.

The heartwarming video features Thrajul S Sankar. In the viral video, the child, wearing a cap, innocently asks his mother, "I want 'biryani' (biryani) and 'poricha kozhi' (chicken fry) at the anganwadi instead of upma." His mother recorded the video when he made this request while enjoying biryani at home, and later shared it on Instagram, where it quickly gained popularity.

In 2022, Kerala’s government introduced a milk and eggs program in Anganwadis to enhance child nutrition. Alongside efforts to upgrade these centres with improved facilities such as study areas, play zones, and restrooms, there is now discussion about potentially updating the menu.

Social media users also supported the child's request, with some suggesting that the government should reduce the food provided to inmates in jails and instead provide better meals to children.