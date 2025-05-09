Kerala Class 10th Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the SSLC Result 2025 today, May 9, 2025, at 3 PM during a press conference. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download their mark sheets online. The results are available on several official websites, including keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

To access their result, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the respective result portal.

Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2025: Pass Percentage

The Kerala SSLC Results 2025 have shown an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.5% this year.

Kannur has topped the list of districts with a remarkable 99.87% pass rate, making it the best-performing district.

On the other hand, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the lowest pass percentage in the state, standing at 98.59%.

Among the seven examination centres located in the Gulf countries, four centres achieved a 100% pass rate in the SSLC exams.

Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit any of the official result websites: keralaresults.nic.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘SSLC Result 2025 Kerala’.

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Your SSLC 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout or screenshot for future use.

Kerala SSLC 2025: Supplementary Exam

Students who are not satisfied with their marks or have failed in one or more subjects can apply for revaluation or supplementary examinations. The detailed instructions and application schedule will be announced shortly.