A tragic incident unfolded in a village near Merta City of Nagaur, Rajasthan, as a NEET aspirant from Kota was allegedly beaten to death by the parents of a girl he befriended on social media. The victim, Santosh, hailed from Madhubani, Bihar.

According to Merta DSP Pintu Kumar, the incident occurred on Wednesday when the 17-year-old boy, who was preparing for NEET in Kota, connected with a 16-year-old girl on Instagram. The boy traveled to a village near Merta City to meet the girl.

Upon arrival, the girl's family confronted the boy and subjected him to severe beating. The grievously injured boy was rushed to Merta health center around 5 pm on Wednesday, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. Traces of injuries were found all over his body. Subsequently, the victim's father, Umesh Kumar, who serves as a station superintendent at Taran Taaran railway station in Punjab, was informed. He lodged a murder case against the girl's father, uncle, and other family members.

The father of the deceased, Umesh Kumar, shared that his son had been in contact with the girl on Instagram for approximately two and a half years and had traveled to Merta to meet her. Accompanied by his father, the boy left Kota late at night on May 6th and arrived in Merta the following day.

