Published 16:38 IST, July 24th 2024

MA Urdu Students of Delhi University May Soon Be Taught Saint Kabir's Couplets From Kabir Bani

The students will be taught a selection of 40 couplets from 'Kabir Bani' in the first semester as part of the revisions recommended by the Faculty of Arts, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • 2 min read
