Madhya Pradesh Introduces 'Bag-Less School' Day and Weight Limit Guidelines for Students

In a significant move aimed at reducing student stress, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced the implementation of a 'bag-less school' day once a week for students in grades 1 through 12. This initiative is set to be effective from the academic year 2024-25 and will be applicable to all government and private schools across the state.

As part of this decision, the government has issued a notice detailing weight limits for students' school bags based on their respective classes. According to the notice, the maximum weight of the school bag for students in classes 1st and 2nd should range between 1.6 to 2.2 kg. Similarly, weight limits are set at 1.7-2.5 kg for classes 3rd to 5th, 2-3 kg for classes 6th and 7th, and 2.5-4 kg for class 8th. For students in classes 9th and 10th, the recommended weight is 2.5-4.5 kg. Additionally, the weight of school bags for students in classes 11th and 12th will be determined by the school management committee based on the students' chosen streams.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh emphasized the government's commitment to easing the burden on students. He stated, "To avoid stress on children due to the burden of their bags, we have categorized the weight of bags of students according to their class." Minister Singh explained that bag-less school days, scheduled once a week, aim to provide students with a day of enjoyment, engaging in games, sports activities, cultural programs, and music. The objective is to make school a joyful experience for students and alleviate the stress associated with academic responsibilities.

The new guidelines, including the 'bag-less school' day and weight limits, are set to be strictly implemented from the upcoming academic session (2024-25). This initiative underscores the government's commitment to fostering a positive and stress-free learning environment for students in Madhya Pradesh.