The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell is set to begin registrations for the MAH BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM CET 2024 starting today, March 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline for application submission is April 11, 2024.

This CET serves as the gateway for admission into BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM programs for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates who have cleared their Class 12 (HSC) or equivalent examination, as well as those appearing for the same, are eligible to apply.

How to apply for MAH BCA CET 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the exam:

1. Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the link for candidate registration.

3. Register yourselves and generate login credentials.

4. Log in with the generated credentials and complete the application form.

5. Upload the necessary documents and proceed to pay the application fee.

6. Save the filled form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Fee Structure for MAH BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM CET 2024:

For candidates falling under the open category from Maharashtra state, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J-K migrant candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,000. Meanwhile, candidates from backward class categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra are required to pay Rs 800. Payment of fees can be made through various modes including Internet Payment, Credit Card/ Debit Card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/UPI, Mobile Wallets/UPI.