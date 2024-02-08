English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

MAH MBA, MCA CET 2024 Application Deadline Extended Upto Feb 12

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the application dates for MAH MCA CET 2024. The revised date is Feb 12.

Nandini Verma
MAHACET registration deadline extended for MBA, MCA CET. | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the application dates for MAH MCA and MBA CET 2024. The revised deadline for submitting the application form is now February 12, 2024, compared to the initial date of February 6, 2024. Applicants can access the registration details on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org, with a direct link provided below. The syllabus and marking scheme for MAH MBA, MCA CET 2024 have also been made available.

The MAH MBA, MCA CET 2024 exam is scheduled for March 14, 2024 (tentative), and candidates are anticipated to obtain their admit cards in March 2024. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website. The exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test, taking place in various cities across Maharashtra.

Steps to Fill MAH MBA, MCA CET 2024 Application Form:

1. Open the official website.

2. Click on the MAH  MBA, MCA CET 2024 Registration link.

3. Fill in the required details to complete the registration.

4. After registration, proceed to fill the detailed application form.

5. Upload scanned images of your photo and signature.

6. Complete the application process by paying the required fees.

About MAH MBA CET

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, abbreviated as MAH CET, is a management entrance examination. Officially designated as MAH MBA/MMS-CET, this test is administered by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. It serves as a gateway for securing admission to management courses offered by various institutes across the state of Maharashtra. The validity of MAH CET extends to:

1. All Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes

2. University Departments of Management Education

3. University Managed Management Education Institutes

4. All Un-Aided Management Education Institutes covered as per the Act

Subsequent to the MAH CET MBA exam, a Centralised Admission Process (CAP) or Counselling is conducted. During this process, candidates are allocated MBA seats in participating colleges based on their examination scores. Additionally, individuals with valid scores in CAT/GMAT/CMAT/MAT/XAT/ATMA have the opportunity to directly participate in MAH CET MBA counselling for admission. Explore details about MAH CET MBA for 2024, including dates, processes, fees, syllabus, pattern, preparation, participating colleges, and more.

