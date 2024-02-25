English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 21st, 2022 at 18:33 IST

Maha: Over 3,400 rare manuscripts in 5 languages, 11 scripts await conservation in Aurangabad varsity

As many as 3,414 rare manuscripts written in five languages and 11 scripts, and which run into over eight lakh pages, await conservation in a city-based university, an official said on Thursday. These manuscripts are in the custody of the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, he said.

Press Trust Of India
Image: Pixabay/ Representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aurangabad, Apr 21 (PTI) As many as 3,414 rare manuscripts written in five languages and 11 scripts, and which run into over eight lakh pages, await conservation in a city-based university, an official said on Thursday.

These manuscripts are in the custody of the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, he said.

"Rare 3,414 manuscripts containing over eight lakh pages are yet to be conserved. This rare material written in five languages and 11 scripts can be made available to scholars, amateurs and further generations if it is conserved in time," KRC's director Dr Dharmaraj Veer told PTI.

These manuscripts are very old and the pages of some of them are now stuck to each other, he said.

"In order to digitise these rare documents, we first need to conserve them. There are 19 pictorial manuscripts, 39 royal charters, 92 engraved inscriptions, 18 Marathi engraved inscriptions, 48 antiquities and 3,198 other manuscripts," Veer added.

The manuscripts are mainly related to Warkari and Mahanubhav sects of Hinduism and date back to the period between 15th and 19th centuries. These manuscripts reflect the social, cultural and historical life of those times, he said.

The manuscripts are written in Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu and Hindi. They are in Modi, Sundari, Subhadra and Ank scripts, among others. Most of this material is not published and hence it holds a literary significance, the official added.

"We had earlier sent a proposal for the conservation of these manuscripts to our university and other institutions. But nothing happened on that front so far. We have a plan to conserve and digitise these manuscripts and to develop an art gallery for this rare material. But this entire exercise would cost nearly Rs 4.62 crore," Veer said.

Caretaker of these manuscripts, Chakradhar Koti, said, "This is a precious material and should be maintained for people so that they can study it. The topics of these manuscripts are different and contain material related to Mahanubhav sect, saint literature, ayurveda, astrology, mathematics, etc. This material should be conserved in a scientific manner." PTI AW NP NP

Advertisement

Published April 21st, 2022 at 18:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Skipper wins Rs 737 crore order from Power Grid

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Disney and Reliance ink deal for media operations merger in India:Report

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Virender Sehwag clears the air on what he meant with his fiery post

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara achieves another MILESTONE in first-class career

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo