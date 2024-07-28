sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:09 IST, July 28th 2024

Mann Ki Baat: 'How To Overcome Fear of Maths?' PM Modi Asks Winners of 65th Int'l Math Olympiads

During his interaction in 112th Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi asked the winners of the 65th International Math Olympiad how to overcome the fear of maths.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Students Who Won 65th International Math Olympiad
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Students Who Won 65th International Math Olympiad | Image: Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

12:09 IST, July 28th 2024