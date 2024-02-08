English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Mayank Jain Shines with AIR 24 in CA Exam on First Attempt - A Story of Dedication & Family Support

Mayank Jain has etched his name in the annals of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) world by securing an All India Rank (AIR) 24 in his very first attempt.

Nandini Verma
Mayank Jain CA inter AIR-24
Mayank Jain CA inter AIR-24 | Image:Republic World
In a remarkable achievement that defies the odds, Mayank Jain has etched his name in the annals of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) world by securing an All India Rank (AIR) 24 in his very first attempt in CA intermediate exam 2023. His journey is a tale of dedication, familial support, and an unwavering focus that propelled him to this rare accomplishment.

Mayank's commitment to his goal was evident in his daily routine, where he dedicated a staggering 10-12 hours to his studies. This rigorous schedule, combined with his resilience, laid the groundwork for his exceptional performance in the CA exams.

Hailing from Vati, a serene village in Gujarat, Mayank's background speaks volumes about his tenacity. His father, a dedicated businessman, and his mother, a homemaker, provided the foundation for his aspirations. An elder brother, working as a researcher, added an intellectual dimension to Mayank's journey.

Despite familial expectations, Mayank's mother harbored a wish for him to become a Chartered Accountant. Not only did he honor this wish, but he surpassed expectations by cracking the CA exams with flying colors. His academic prowess was evident in his earlier achievements - a remarkable 93 percent in class 10 board exams and an outstanding 97 percent in class 12th.

What makes Mayank's success even more remarkable is that he pursued his CA exams concurrently with his college studies. This dual commitment highlights his ability to balance academic pursuits effectively.

Inspired by stalwarts like Ratan Tata, Mayank envisions himself as a successful entrepreneur, with a specific focus on the dynamic field of Financial Technology (Fintech). However, his aspirations go beyond mere financial gains. Mayank's primary goal is to serve his country and contribute to its progress.

Expressing gratitude for the instrumental role they played in his success, Mayank acknowledges the contribution of Unacademy. The online learning platform, with its top-notch educators and regular Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) practice, provided the necessary resources and guidance during his preparation.

Mayank's success is a testament to the power of determination, family support, and strategic preparation. As he sets out on his journey to fulfill his entrepreneurial dreams, Mayank Jain stands as an inspiration to aspiring individuals, showcasing that with dedication and a clear vision, one can achieve extraordinary feats. His story is a beacon of hope and motivation for those striving to turn their aspirations into reality.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

