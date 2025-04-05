MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2025: Alternative Ways to Check Results If Website Crashes

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is scheduled to announce the results for MBOSE SSLC Class 10th Result today, April 5. Students who have appeared in the Meghalaya Board SSLC Exams 2025 will be able to access their results through the official website of the board at www.mbose.in or www.mboseresults.in. Official websites often experience heavy traffic during the result announcement, leading to slow loading times or even crashes.

Using different methods to check exam results helps avoid putting too much pressure on the official website. Depending only on one option, such as the official site, can be risky, especially if the website crashes or faces technical problems.

Alternative options, like SMS services or mobile apps, allow students to view their results quickly and easily. These methods are especially helpful for those in areas with slow or limited internet access, ensuring that everyone can access their results without delay.

Here are the alternative ways to check Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2025 in case the official website crashes;

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2025 Official Circular: Websites to Check Results

How to Check MBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 via SMS:

If you are unable to access the internet, you can still check your result through SMS. Just follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type your message in one of the following formats:

Type MG10 followed by a space and your Roll Number, then send it to 58888.

Or type MBOSE10 followed by a space and your Roll Number, then send it to 56263.

Step 3: Send the message to the appropriate number.